Los Angeles Lakers dominate second half, pull away from New Orleans Pelicans

LOS ANGELES - LeBron James had 21 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds, and the Los Angeles Lakers routed the visiting New Orleans Pelicans 112-95 on Friday. Anthony Davis finished with 17 points, six rebounds, three blocks and threesteals for the Lakers, who won their fifth in a row. Davis also had fiveassists. Six Lakers scored in double figures, including Montrezl Harrell andKentavious Caldwell-Pope each with 16, Dennis Schroder with 12 and Kyle Kuzmawith 11. Kuzma also grabbed 13 rebounds. Zion Williamson, who returned after a one-game absence due to the NBA's safetyand health protocols, had 21 points and 12 rebounds and Brandon Ingram scored20 points for the Pelicans, who lost their fifth straight. Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who scored a career-high 37 points in a loss to theLos Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, and J.J. Redick had 12 points apiece.

Pelicans guard and former Laker Lonzo Ball (knee) missed his secondconsecutive contest.

The Lakers dominated the second half. They used a 17-4 surge to end the thirdquarter for an 84-74 lead. The Lakers held the Pelicans scoreless for almostsix minutes in the quarter.

The Pelicans pulled within five early in the fourth before the Lakers blew thecontest open. Los Angeles outscored New Orleans 55-37 in the second half.

The Pelicans went up 45-30 after a 3-pointer by Alexander-Walker with 6:37left in the second quarter. However, an 11-0 Lakers' run cut the margin to45-41 after a three-point play by James at 4:58 of the quarter.

After a tip-in by Steven Adams gave New Orleans a 54-44 edge, Los Angelesclosed the half on a 13-4 rush and sliced the deficit to 58-57 at the break.

Turnovers kept the Lakers close in the first half. The Hornets committed 14miscues to only three for the Lakers in the first half. Overall, New Orleanshad 20 turnovers to six for Los Angeles.

--Field Level Media