Thursday, June 15, 2023

Michael Jordan’s shoes from 1997 NBA finals sell for R25 million

Michael Jordan in action for the Chicago Bulls during game five of the 1997 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz

FILE - Michael Jordan in action for the Chicago Bulls during game five of the 1997 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz. Photo: Brian Bahr/Allsport

Published 2h ago

New York — Shoes worn by NBA legend Michael Jordan in the famous "Flu Game" of the 1997 NBA Finals were sold at auction for $1.38 million, Goldin memorabilia marketplace announced Thursday.

The sneakers were part of history for Jordan and the Bulls, who won six NBA titles in the 1990s.

The Bulls and Utah were tied in the 1997 best-of-seven NBA Finals at two wins each ahead of game five, when Jordan felt ill, feverish and dehydrated due to a stomach virus but played for Chicago anyway.

Jordan scored 38 points in 44 minutes and made the decisive 3-pointer in the dying seconds for a 90-88 Bulls triumph -- delivering the only Jazz home loss of the playoffs -- and Chicago went on to capture the crown in six games, with Jordan taking the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player award.

The shoes, which had belonged to a former Jazz ballboy, were first sold at auction 10 years ago for almost $105,000.

AFP

NBAMichael JordaanBasketball

