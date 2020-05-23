Michhael Jordan is the GOAT, but that could change, says Magic Johnson

CAPE TOWN – Los Angeles Lakers and NBA legend Magic Johnson has thrown his hat into the Michael Jordan vs LeBron James debate.

Johnson, who won five NBA titles with the Lakers in the 80s is perhaps the most qualified individual to his his opinion on the matter, which has dominated basketball conversations for years.

Despite Jordan winning six championships with the Chicago Bulls, there are many who believe three-times champion is a superior player, but Johnson disagrees with that notion.

“Well firstly let’s not take anything away from LeBron James because LeBron James is a great basketball player, one of the all-time greatest that’s ever played the game,” Johnson said on ESPN's SportsCenter.

“LeBron James to me, when you think about the all-round basketball player, he’s probably the best of all time all-round basketball player.