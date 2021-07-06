Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns looking to make history in NBA Finals

The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Phoenix Suns when the Finals tip off on Wednesday, July 7 at 3 am CAT (ESPN, Canal+ and beIN Sports).

With the Milwaukee Bucks defeating the Atlanta Hawks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday morning, the 2021 NBA Finals matchup has been set.

This year’s Finals will be history in the making. The Bucks won their only championship 50 years ago, when Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson led the team to a 4-0 victory against the Baltimore Bullets, shortly before Jabbar and Robertson’s first trip to Africa back in the summer of 1971.

WHO YA GOT?? Retweet for the @Bucks and like for the @Suns to give your #NBAFinals prediction🔮🏀 pic.twitter.com/Fjx0v1HAyL — NBA Africa (@NBA_Africa) July 6, 2021

Meanwhile, the Suns have never won an NBA Championship, but led by Charles Barkley reached NBA Finals in 1993, eventually succumbing to Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and the Chicago Bulls in the Bulls’ quest for their first three-peat of the decade.

Also this year, led by superstars Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks) and Chris Paul (Suns), both teams will feature African players on their rosters: