NBA and F1 announce first-of-its-kind partnership

To commemorate the US Grand Prix and the NBA’s 75th Anniversary season, exclusive imagery featuring F1 cars in custom liveries representing all 30 NBA teams will be dropped on NBA and F1 social channels around the world, with the first 10 cars showcasing the Central and Pacific Divisions being unveiled today.

New York – The National Basketball Association (NBA) and Formula 1 (F1) today announced a first-of-its-kind content and promotion partnership to bring together the broad, global fanbases of the NBA and F1 in celebration of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary season and the return of F1 to the US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

When F1 meets the NBA 🤝



To celebrate our return to the USA and the @NBA season tipping off this week, we decked out our 2022 cars in some team-inspired liveries! 🤩🏀



On Thursday, ESPN will host F1 drivers as they battle it out off the track in a free throw challenge at an NBA 75th Anniversary-themed basketball half-court within the Circuit of the Americas paddock. NBA legends will be onsite to meet the drivers and provide shooting tips as they compete to make the most free throws out of 10, with $20,000 up for grabs to be donated to the winner’s charity of choice.

The 2021 US Grand Prix, which will take place from Oct. 22-24, has been held at the Circuit of the Americas track in Austin, Texas since 2012, with F1 returning to the iconic track following a two-year break due to Covid-19.

The NBA has established a major international presence with games and programming available in 215 countries and territories in more than 50 languages, and merchandise for sale in more than 100,000 stores in 100 countries on six continents. NBA rosters at the start of the 2021-22 season featured a record 121 international players from 40 countries.