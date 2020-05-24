NBA says it is talking with Disney about resuming season in Florida

LOS ANGELES - The NBA confirmed what's been reported on and speculated about for the past week - that the league, along with the players union - are in discussions to restart the NBA season in Orlando, Florida, later this year.

In a statement Saturday, NBA spokesman Mike Bass said the league and players are engaged in "exploratory conversations" with Walt Disney Co, about restarting the season in late July at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida as a single site.

In the statement, the NBA referred to the Orlando site as a "campus" that would contain "games, practices and housing."

"Our priority continues to be the health and safety of all involved, and we are working with public health experts and government officials on a comprehensive set of guidelines to ensure that the appropriate medical protocols and protections are in place," Bass said.

The plan to resume play is still fluid, with teams unsure who will actually be required to participate. While there's still a desire to play as many games as possible by bringing all of the league's 30 teams back, there are also concerns about forcing a team well out of the playoff hunt to go through strict quarantine and testing procedures during a month of training only to play a handful of games.