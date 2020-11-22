New York Knicks re-sign Elfrid Payton, add Nerlens Noel

NEW YORK – Two days after being among a group of six players released by the New York Knicks, the team agreed to re-sign starting point guard Elfrid Payton to a one-year, $5 million contract for next season, multiple outlets reported Saturday.

The Knicks also agreed to a one-year, $5 million deal with center Nerlens Noel, according to multiple reports.

The 6-foot-3 Payton needed only 48 hours to get his job back. Since the NBA’s free agency period tipped off on Friday, several other point guards have agreed to deals -- including Fred VanVleet staying with the Toronto Raptors and D.J. Augustin heading to the Milwaukee Bucks.

After signing with New York in July 2019, the 26-year-old Payton played in 45 games (36 starts), averaging 10.0 points, 7.2 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.56 steals over 27.7 minutes.

The Knicks are Payton’s fifth NBA organization since being drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers with the 10th overall pick in 2014. The 76ers shipped Payton to Orlando in a draft-day trade that summer, where he played for three-plus seasons before being dealt to Phoenix in the 2017-18 season.