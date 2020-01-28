Nike Inc said on Tuesday merchandise associated with Kobe Bryant, the NBA star who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, was sold out on its website.
A search for Kobe-branded products on the footwear maker's website direct customers to an obituary page for the player.
Bryant's collaboration with Nike began nearly two decades ago and included several hit products with the "Kobe" tag such as AD, Zoom and NXT athletic shoes.
Interest in Kobe-branded products also surged on resale marketplace StockX's website, including in some of his most noted sneaker collaborations.
Bryant over the years released hundreds of products in partnership with Nike, many of which were fast fan favorites that have even become the preferred game shoe for players across the league, StockX said in a statement.