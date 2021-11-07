Nuggets escape with win over Rockets as Trail Blazers smother short-handed Lakers

Los Angeles - Nikola Jokic tallied 28 points and 14 rebounds and made a clutch game-saving block at the buzzer as the Denver Nuggets survived a late scare to edge the slumping Houston Rockets 95-94 on Saturday. Will Barton posted 15 points and six assists, and Aaron Gordon nailed consecutive three-pointers in the final two minutes for the Nuggets, who won their second straight NBA contest.

Gordon scored six unanswered points before Jokic iced the win with a block of a Jae'Sean Tate layup as the buzzer sounded. Earlier, Daniel Theis hit a three-pointer with 2:46 remaining to make it 94-89 for Houston. After the block, the Nuggets celebrated with Jokic on the court. "I didn't jump, I went up, I didn't even block it," he said. "I think I actually hit it when I was jumping. Like a poke -- I poked the ball."

Tate's initial reaction was that the officials should have called a foul on Jokic. "I thought I got fouled, honestly," he said. "I could have stayed corner; I should have stayed corner."

Denver won despite shooting a dismal 22.5 percent from beyond the arc. Theis returned after missing two games with a sore right toe for the Rockets, which has lost seven in a row. Christian Wood and Eric Gordon scored 12 points each.

The Rockets shot 52.6 percent in the first quarter to lead 27-26, and then expanded its lead to 41-33 with just under five minutes left in the half. In Miami, Tyler Herro had 29 points and Jimmy Butler 27 as the host Heat used a balanced offence to win for the sixth time in their last seven by beating the Utah Jazz 118-115.

Miami took the lead for good late in the third quarter after Mitchell had tied it 74-74 with a basket with 2:40 to go. Elsewhere, Luka Doncic made the game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Dallas Mavericks to a 107-104 win over the Boston Celtics.

Luka over 3 defenders.

