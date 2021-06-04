Phoenix Suns oust NBA champions LA Lakers in first round of play-offs

LOS ANGELES - The Phoenix Suns, fueled by 47 points from Devin Booker, beat the Los Angeles Lakers 113-100 Thursday to eliminate the reigning NBA champions in the first round of the playoffs.

Superstar LeBron James scored 29 points to lead the Lakers, but they were unable to dig themselves out of a 29-point first-half hole and lost the best-of-seven Western Conference series four games to two.

ALSO READ: Lebron James says injury ravaged Lakers got their ’ass kicked’ by the Suns

The last defending NBA champion to be knocked out in the first round was the San Antonio Spurs in 2015.

"That's the only way we wanted it to be honest," Booker said of drawing the Lakers in the first round.

Who’s cuttin’ onions? Cause we are 😭![CDATA[]]>😭![CDATA[]]>😭![CDATA[]]>😭![CDATA[]]>😭![CDATA[]]>😭 pic.twitter.com/ho2PcYXH7a — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) June 4, 2021

"We knew we weren't going to get to where we wanted to go without going through them, and it happened to be in the first round.

ALSO READ: Steph Curry, Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid are finalists for NBA MVP award

"It was a tough match-up all the way through. Once they got us down 2-1 we had to regroup and get everything right and we came in and we battled."

The Lakers clearly felt the lack of star Anthony Davis, who was a game-time decision to start after missing the second half of game four and all of game five with a groin strain.

But Davis, clearly hindered by the injury, lasted less than six scoreless minutes and the Suns grabbed the game by the throat in the first quarter with Booker scoring 22 points in the opening period.

AFP