MIAMI – Super Bowl week got off to a subdued start as the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers arrived in Miami on Sunday still digesting the news that Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant had died in a helicopter crash.
What was supposed to be the kickoff to a week-long party turned somber as the NFL and players from both teams learned that Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in the crash.
“Man not Kobe ... Prayers to his family and friends! #RIPMamba,” tweeted Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
San Francisco cornerback Richard Sherman, who will have the job of defending Mahomes in next Sunday's Super Bowl, echoed the sentiment on Twitter: “Just don’t have the words.... #Kobe.”
The NFL joined North America's other major sports leagues in offering condolences to the Bryant family while observing a moment of silence before the opening kickoff of the All-Star Game being played in Orlando.