LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James delivered an emotional speech honoring his "brother" Kobe Bryant prior to the first Lakers game since the NBA great, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.
James began by reading the names of all nine victims of the tragedy and then throwing a piece of paper containing his prepared remarks on the court.
"Laker nation, man, I would be selling you all short if I read off this s*** so I'm going to go straight from the heart," James said to a raucous applause from the sold-out crowd at Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles.
"I know that at some point we will have a memorial for Kobe, but I look at this as a celebration tonight.
"This is a celebration of the 20 years of the blood, the sweat, the tears, the broken down body, the getting back up – the determination to be as great as he could be," he said of Bryant, who played 20 seasons with the Lakers, 18 as an all-star, and won five NBA championships.