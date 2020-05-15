Belgian GP gets go ahead in August with no fans

BRUSSELS - The Belgian Grand Prix can go ahead at its original August date, but with no fans, local authorities in the Walloon region said Friday.

After Belgium last month banned all mass events in the country until August 31 because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Formula One race scheduled for Aug. 28-30 at the Spa-Francorchamps track was under threat and organizers suspended ticket sales.

“The Grand-Prix de Belgique can be held behind closed doors, as well as all training sessions," Elio Di Rupo, the president of the French-speaking region, said on Friday.

The announcement came two days after the Belgian government allowed outdoor training at sporting facilities to resume under a coach’s supervision from next week. Di Rupo said the track will reopen for professional practice on May 18.

“However, both authorizations are only valid on the condition that social distancing, hygiene and sanitary measures are strictly observed," he said.