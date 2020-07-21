Bellingham explains decision to snub Man United for Borussia Dortmund

CAPE TOWN – New Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham has explained his decision to snub Manchester United for the Bundesliga club. The 17-year-old Englishman had an impressive breakout season at Birmingham, which sent Europe’s biggest clubs scrambling to secure his signature. Manchester United looked like they were the favourites to sign the teenage prospect at one stage, and even used former boss Sir Alex Ferguson in an attempt to coax him to move to the Premier League giants. However, Dortmund, who has beaten United to a number of top young talents in recent years, but could soon lose Jadon Sancho to the English club, did enough to lure Bellingham to Germany. “I’m incredibly excited to have joined one of the biggest clubs in Europe,” Bellingham said after completing the move.

“The direction they are heading in and how much they help young players improve made it an easy decision for me personally and my family,” he said.

“I can’t wait to perform in front of over 80,000 fans when they are back inside one of the most beautiful stadiumd in the world – hopefully as soon as possible,” said the teenager.

Dortmung’s sporting director Michael Zorc said: “Jude Bellingham has decided with absolute confidence to pursue his career at Borussia Dortmund. The primary motivation behing his decision were the prospects on the pitch we were able to offer him.

“He has enormous potential, which we will continue to develop together with him over the coming years. He already boasts astonishing quality with and without the ball, and has a strong mentality to boot.

“Jude will immediately strengthen our first team squad, but we will certainly give him all the time he needs to adapt to the higher level of play.”

IOL Sport