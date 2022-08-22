Bernie Ecclestone denies fraud charge

London — Former Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone on Monday pleaded not guilty when he appeared in court in London on a multi-million-pound fraud charge. Ecclestone, 91, was charged in July over an alleged failure to declare more than £400million of overseas assets to the UK government.

The ex-motorsport boss arrived at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in central London to a throng of photographers and camera crews. According to the chargesheet, he is accused of failing to declare a trust in Singapore with a bank account containing some $650m. In court, white-haired Ecclestone, wearing a dark suit, spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and give an address in Knightsbridge, west London.

Judge Paul Goldspring granted him unconditional bail until another pre-trial hearing at Southwark Crown Court, south London, on 19 September. Ecclestone, a British businessperson whose financial net worth has been estimated at some $3billion, is widely credited with transforming F1 commercially. His control of the sport developed from the sale of television rights in the 1970s and he was chief executive of Formula One Group until January 2017.

