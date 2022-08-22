Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, August 22, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Bernie Ecclestone denies fraud charge

Ex-Formula One chief Bernie Ecclestone leaves the Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London, on Monday after appearing for fraud charges.

Ex-Formula One chief Bernie Ecclestone leaves the Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London, on Monday after appearing for fraud charges. Picture: Susannah Ireland AFP

Published 1h ago

Share

London — Former Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone on Monday pleaded not guilty when he appeared in court in London on a multi-million-pound fraud charge.

Ecclestone, 91, was charged in July over an alleged failure to declare more than £400million of overseas assets to the UK government.

Story continues below Advertisement

The ex-motorsport boss arrived at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in central London to a throng of photographers and camera crews.

According to the chargesheet, he is accused of failing to declare a trust in Singapore with a bank account containing some $650m.

In court, white-haired Ecclestone, wearing a dark suit, spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and give an address in Knightsbridge, west London.

More on this

Judge Paul Goldspring granted him unconditional bail until another pre-trial hearing at Southwark Crown Court, south London, on 19 September.

Ecclestone, a British businessperson whose financial net worth has been estimated at some $3billion, is widely credited with transforming F1 commercially.

His control of the sport developed from the sale of television rights in the 1970s and he was chief executive of Formula One Group until January 2017.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Crown Prosecution Service, which brings charges in England and Wales, brought the case for "fraud by false representation" after a "complex and worldwide" investigation by HM Revenue and Customs.

AFP

Related Topics:

Formula 1

Share

Recent stories by:

AFP