Luke van Neel (3rd from left) of Monwabisi Surf Lifesaving Club took the Gold medal in the Boys U14 Beach sprint. Photo: topfoto.net

Mighty Milan Erasmus replicated his World Championship form in the line throw to take gold among the elite juniors at the General Tire Lifesaving South Africa National Club Pool Championships in Port Elizabeth. Another of the big winners early in the week was Kwazulu-Natal’s Tannah Smith, who demolished the under 14 female field in the National Club Surf championships. The female under 13s belonged to Suncoast Pirates’s Tayla Haslam, and in the female under nine’s the talent of Plett’s Hannah de Necker shone brightest.

De Necker took three first places while Durban Surf’s Smith and Haslam won the prestigious Iron Nipper race in their respective age groups. Both Smith and Haslam would finish the day with three golds.

Milan Erasmus who took gold in the pool line throw. Photo: topfoto.net

Lifesaving’s two premier competitions, Surf and Pool, are being held simultaneously at Kings Beach and Newton Park.

More than 1700 athletes, from age nine to 70-plus are competing in the week-long festival of Lifesaving, but only a select number have taken on the challenge of the Pool and Surf.

Erasmus, along with Connor Botha, broke the line throw record at last year’s world championships in Adelaide, Australia. Then it was country first and they doubled up for an incredible performance.

Matthew Coetzer of uMhlanga Rocks Lifesaving Club (right) won a thriller in the Boys U14 Iron Nipper event, just pipping Lee Andreson of Llandudno. Photo: topfoto.net

In Port Elizabeth, in the colours of their respective clubs, Erasmus triumphed when the two met as club foes and not national allies.

Erasmus’s performance in the Pool was among the highlights, while Smith and Haslam were sensational in the Surf.

Tannah Smith of Durban Surf Lifesaving Club dominated the water events seen here coming home to win the Girls U14 Iron Nipper event. Photo: topfoto.net

Other Nippers to take to the podium more than once included Boksburg’s Aiden Bornman in the male u14 group, Fish Hoek’s Wade Beukes in the male u12s, Marine’s Zoe Hughes in the female u11s, Plett’s Liam Stephenson in the male u10s and Fish Hoek’s Thomas Wiltshire in the male u13s.

Tayla Haslam of Pirates Lifesaving Club added to her water Gold medals with a win in the Girls U13 Iron Nipper event. Photo: topfoto.net

Luke van Neel (Monwabisi Surf) won the gold in the male u14 beach sprint and in one of the day’s most exciting finishes, Umhlanga Rocks’ Matthew Coetzer edged Llandudno’s Lee Anderson for the sough after iron nipper title. Clifton Surf’s Holly Brand finished first in the female u14 beach sprint.

Tannah Smith of Durban Surf Lifesaving Club took her second Gold medal in the Girls Surf Swim. Photo: topfoto.net

* General Tire has been Lifesaving South Africa’s primary sponsor for the last three years.

All the Masters Surf results: https://southafrica.carnival.sls.com.au/eventmgr/results/report/public/140/1

All the Nippers Surf results: https://southafrica.carnival.sls.com.au/eventmgr/results/report/public/141/1

Selected individual Nippers results





Final Results

Under 09 Female Beach Flags

Place Name Club Points Time Comments

1 Pengelley, Lascara (F) Durban Surf 8

Under 09 Female Beach Sprint

Place Name Club Points Time Comments

1 De Necker, Hannah (F) Plett 8

Under 09 Female Bodyboard

Place Name Club Points Time Comments

1 De Necker, Hannah (F) Plett 8

Under 09 Female Run/Swim/Run

Place Name Club Points Time Comments

1 De Necker, Hannah (F) Plett 8

Under 09 Male Beach Flags

Place Name Club Points Time Comments

1 Thomason, Jamie (M) Clifton 8

Under 09 Male Beach Sprint

Place Name Club Points Time Comments

1 Tuohy, Kyto (M) Clifton 8

Under 09 Male Bodyboard

Place Name Club Points Time Comments

1 Reynolds, Cruz (M) Warnadoone 8

Under 09 Male Run/Swim/Run

Place Name Club Points Time Comments

1 Taylor, Nicholas (M) Durban Surf 8

Under 10 Female Beach Flags

Place Name Club Points Time Comments

1 Davids, Ammaarah (F) X-Stream 8

Under 10 Female Beach Sprint

Place Name Club Points Time Comments

1 Niemann, Zoey (F) Fish Hoek 8

Under 10 Female Bodyboard

Place Name Club Points Time Comments

1 Niemann, Zoey (F) Fish Hoek 8

Under 10 Female Run/Swim/Run

Place Name Club Points Time Comments

1 De Villiers, Lisa (F) Summerstrand 8

Under 10 Male Beach Flags

Place Name Club Points Time Comments

1 Chown, Joshua (M) Fish Hoek 8

Under 10 Male Beach Sprint

Place Name Club Points Time Comments

1 Mckeown, Douglas (M) Llandudno 8

Under 10 Male Bodyboard

Place Name Club Points Time Comments

1 Stephenson, Liam (M) Plett 8

Place Name Club Points Time Comments

1 Stephenson, Liam (M) Plett 8

Under 11 Female Beach Flags

Place Name Club Points Time Comments

1 Hughes, Zoe (F) Marine 8

Under 11 Female Board Race

Place Name Club Points Time Comments

1 Hughes, Zoe (F) Marine 8

Under 11 Female Bodyboard

Place Name Club Points Time Comments

1 Lepront, Louise (F) Warnadoone 8

Place Name Club Points Time Comments

1 Fury, Rebecca (F) Clifton 8

Under 11 Male Beach Flags

Place Name Club Points Time Comments

1 Zastron, Zasha (M) Durban Surf 8

Under 11 Male Board Race

Place Name Club Points Time Comments

1 Ribbink, Jaxon (M) Durban Surf 8

Under 11 Male Bodyboard

Place Name Club Points Time Comments

1 Stanton, Rory (M) Scottburgh 8

Under 11 Male Run/Swim/Run

Place Name Club Points Time Comments

1 Marks, Gal (M) Umhlanga Rocks 8

Under 12 Female Beach Flags

Place Name Club Points Time Comments

1 Reineke, Chane (F) Mossel Bay 8

Under 12 Female Board Race

Place Name Club Points Time Comments

1 Stewart, Maddison (F) Marine 8

Under 12 Female Bodyboard

Place Name Club Points Time Comments

1 Footit, Gemma (F) Durban Surf 8

Under 12 Female Run/Swim/Run

Place Name Club Points Time Comments

1 Armour, Kaeli (F) Manguang 8

Under 12 Male Beach Flags

Place Name Club Points Time Comments

1 Hutton, Jake (M) Big Bay 8

Place Name Club Points Time Comments

1 Beukes, Wade (M) Fish Hoek 8

Under 12 Male Bodyboard

Place Name Club Points Time Comments

1 Anderson, Jake (M) Llandudno 8

Under 12 Male Run/Swim/Run

Place Name Club Points Time Comments

1 Beukes, Wade (M) Fish Hoek 8

Under 13 Female Beach Run

Place Name Club Points Time Comments

1 Von Buddenbrock, Brigitte (F) Umhlanga Rocks 8

Under 13 Female Iron Nipper

Place Name Club Points Time Comments

1 Haslam, Tayla (F) Suncoast Pirates 8

Under 13 Female Run/Swim/Run

Place Name Club Points Time Comments

1 Haslam, Tayla (F) Suncoast Pirates 8

Under 13 Female Surf Swim

Place Name Club Points Time Comments

1 Haslam, Tayla (F) Suncoast Pirates 8

Under 13 Male Beach Run

Place Name#Club Points Time Comments

1 Breetzke, Daniel (M) East London 8

Under 13 Male Iron Nipper

Place Name Club Points Time Comments

1 Pearse, Samuel (M)

Suncoast Pirates 8

Under 13 Male Run/Swim/Run

Place Name Club Points Time Comments

1 Wiltshire, Thomas (M) Fish Hoek 8

Under 13 Male Surf Swim

Place Name Club Points Time Comments

1 Wiltshire, Thomas (M) Fish Hoek 8

Under 14 Female Beach Run

Place Name Club Points Time Comments

1 Phillipps, Katie (F) Big Bay 8

Under 14 Female Beach Sprint

Place Name Club Points Time Comments

1 Brand, Holly (F) Clifton 8

Under 14 Female Iron Nipper

Place Name Club Points Time Comments

1 Smith, Tannah (F) Durban Surf 8

Under 14 Female Run/Swim/Run

Place Name Club Points Time Comments

1 Smith, Tannah (F) Durban Surf 8

Under 14 Female Surf Swim

Place Name Club Points Time Comments

1 Smith, Tannah (F) Durban Surf 8

Under 14 Male Beach Run

Place Name Club Points Time Comments

1 Van Coller, Matthew (M) Plett 8

Under 14 Male Run/Swim/Run

Place Name Club Points Time Comments

1 Bornman, Aiden (M) Boksburg 8

Under 14 Male Surf Swim

Place Name Club Points Time Comments

1 Bornman, Aiden (M) Boksburg 8





IOL Sport