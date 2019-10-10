American Simone Biles became the first woman to win five all-around titles at the gymnastics world championships in Stuttgart on Thursday, building on her legacy as one of the greatest of all time.
It was Biles' 16th gold medal at the worlds and added to her all-around world titles from 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2018.
Needing 12.301 in the floor exercise to reclaim her title in the final rotation, Biles scored 14.400 points to finish with an overall score of 58.999 -- beating China's Tang Xijing by a huge margin of 2.100.
Russia's Angelina Melnikova took bronze with 56.399.
"It means the world to me," Biles told reporters. "For my fifth, that's kind of unheard of so it was really exciting.