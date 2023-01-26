Binder hoping it’s fourth time lucky in new MotoGP season

Johannesburg - Brad Binder will begin his fourth year in MotoGP when the season commences in late March, and on Thursday Red Bull KTM unveiled the machine they hope will put the South African onto the podium with more consistency. Binder will start his senior year with the manufacturer, and will be joined in his endeavour with a new teammate in Australian Jack Miller. The SA/Aussie duo will do so on an upgraded KTM R16, which they have been developing and racing since 2016.

The 27-year-old Binder had a somewhat underwhelming 2022. Although consistent throughout the season, he managed to secure only three second-place finishes – at the season-opening Qatar, the late season Japanese GP and the season-ending Valencia GP. He retired just once last year – in Portugal – and finished just two races outside of the Top 10 while scoring points in all 19 races he completed. Nevertheless, Binder has previously expressed that he wants to push for podiums; and dreams of one day calling himself world champion. He will, therefore, hope that this season he is far more successful in that department, adding to the two GP victories already under his belt.

“It has felt like a long off-season already, so I’m more than excited to get back to the track and to get started again,” he said in the statement released by the team on Thursday. “It is my fourth year in the class, and I feel like our best chance so far to really achieve something will be in 2023. We’re ready to go, so let’s get to Sepang and see what those first days bring us.”

Binder’s new teammate Miller – who comes in as a replacement for the departed Miguel Oliveira – could be the catalyst for the team to realise their potential. The 28-year-old is a veteran of 137 MotoGP races, and has won on four occasions with another 22 podiums on his resume. ALSO READ: Despite some serious highs, it was MotoGP season of missed opportunities for Brad Binder Miller has previously been with KTM, riding for the team in 2014 in Moto3.

“Good feelings!” Miller said. “Joining up with the KTM family again it is all starting to feel rather ‘real’ now. I’ve been thinking about this moment for quite a long time. Brad Binder finishes second as Francesco Bagnaia claims MotoGP world title

“Finally getting to see the 2023 colours, myself in the suit and all the preparation for the season ahead. It’s amazing to be back here at KTM and to be catching up with everybody; it’s a special little taste before we get down to action in Malaysia.” MotoGP starts its pre-season on February 10 in Sepang, Malaysia, where they will have an official test, followed by another test in Portugal in early March. The first GP of the season will then take place at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve in Portugal on March 26. @FreemanZAR