JOHANNESBURG – The organizers of South Africa's Million Dollar Pigeon Race confirmed on Tuesday that more than half of its feathered contestants had not yet returned to their perches - four weeks after the event. One of the world's largest pigeon races came in for criticism from the local animal welfare organization (NSPCA) which stated that only 40 per cent of the birds had returned after having set off on February 1.

The NSPCA issued a statement last week declaring that of the 1,548 racing pigeons released at the start, only 675 pigeons had reached their destination.

According to NSPCA spokesman Arno de Klerk, pigeons reared in captivity are easy prey for predators and are unable to forage for themselves in the wild.

However, spokeswoman for the event Joane Holt told dpa that the return rate by Tuesday was closer to 55 per cent and that theft was one possible reason for the high rate of loss.