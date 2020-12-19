Book review Saturdays: Heyneke Meyer 7 — My notes on leadership and life

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Heyneke Meyer 7 — My notes on leadership and life Whatever your views on Heyneke Meyer as coach of the Bulls and the Springboks, there is no doubting his passion and emotion for the game. Never mind wearing his heart on his sleeve, countless TV shots of the man choking over his microphone, as he gets messages to his players, show a heart leaping out of his throat as he lives the performances of his team. This book is not about Meyer’s tenure as an (eventually) highly decorated coach, nor is it an autobiography, rather it is about the life lessons he learned over a coaching career that had incredible highs and lows. It is a self-help book that has been fashioned in the white-heat of rugby at the highest level.

Meyer, just 53 today, by the age of 34 had been fired twice as coach of the Bulls and suffered the ignominy of losing all 11 games in the Super 12 of 2000.

Rugby writer Mike Greenaway reviews former Springbok and Bulls coach Heyneke Meyer’s book on leadership and life.

By his own admission, he will also be the coach eternally remembered as being in charge when the Springboks lost to Japan in the 2015 World Cup.

Meyer candidly admits that the game was lost because he betrayed one of the seven life principles he explores in this book — work ethic. He chastises himself for not being stronger in asking (SA Rugby) for more time to prepare the Boks for that World Cup. Meyer says the Boks were physically unfit for that match.

He points out that Jones’ Japan illustrated the principle of legendary American football coach Vince Lombardi: “Hard work beats talent unless talent works too.”

On the other end of the scale, Meyer’s guidance was incredible in getting the Bulls to believe that they could beat Jones’ Reds team by the 76 points they needed to have a home semi-final in 2007. They won 96-3, Eddie Jones’ rock bottom as a coach, and the breakdown of how Meyer prepared his team for that match is amazing.

The Bulls went on to beat the Sharks in the final and four years later they had won three Super Rugby titles.

Meyer wrote this book during the Covid-19 lockdown between March and June this year and, as the title suggests, he has settled on seven principles that will assist the man in the street to achieve beyond his dreams.

Rugby, obviously, is Meyer’s vehicle to illustrate what can be done should you nail down a vision of what you want in life, apply will power and work ethic, show mental toughness, and enjoy the journey.

It is a book full of colourful metaphors, parables, anecdotes and real-life stories. Anybody who is willing to move out of their comfort zone to fulfill their dreams will find this an enriching read.

Be aware, though, that this book will challenge you to work hard, more than anything else. As Meyer quotes Zig Ziglar: “There is no elevator to success. You have to take the stairs.”

IOL Sport