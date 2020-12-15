Book Review: They Made Headlines

This compelling collection of stories of South Africa’s biggest sporting headliners is based on a book of the same name, published in 1972, and while a handful of the original stories from that book reappear, it has been refreshed by more recent tales of triumph and tragedy. And the tales from yesteryear certainly warrant resuscitation for a fresh audience because South Africa has a rich sporting history that deserves to live on. For example, how many South Africans know that a 12-year-old from Kimberley broke the world record for the women’s 100m backstroke while competing in a youth championship in England in 1965? Karen Muir was in primary school at the time and became the youngest world record holder any time in any sport. The “Timid Torpedo” as she was nicknamed, went on to break 17 records in her career but because of sporting isolation never competed in an Olympics. Another of the 20 stories that intrigued me was that of Vic Toweel’s world bantamweight title win over long-standing champion Manuel Ortiz, in Johannesburg in 1950. I was captivated by the descriptive storytelling of Chris Greyvenstein, one of this country’s best-ever sports writers. In the days before television, never mind social media, writers had a serious responsibility to inform and entertain an audience, and Greyvenstein was excellent at this — he is most artful in building the tension towards the big fight. Incidentally, Greyvenstein also contributes a number of rugby stories — Frik du Preez, Tiny Naude, HO De Villiers, Jannie Engelbrecht — all of them wonderfully told.

Of the “older” tales, I was impressed and educated by the story of the sinister shenanigans that culminated in the shooting of wonder horse Sea Cottage, a few weeks before the Durban July of 1966. It reads like a crime thriller.

On the cricket front, I enjoyed the insight into batting legend Graeme Pollock provided by his elder brother, Peter, a former Springbok fast bowler himself. The Hansie Cronje saga is likewise more interesting because of the insider knowledge provided by teammate Gary Kirsten.

The Basil D’Oliviera affair is brought to life in all its sadness — South Africans who have grown up post-Apartheid will find it difficult to believe that the government refused to allow an England cricket team to tour this country because they had a coloured player in their ranks (who happened to be South African).

The pressure put on D’Oliveira was just horrific. Incredibly, Apartheid spies were sent to England to try and bribe the England selectors to not pick the former Capetonian.

Also sad but true is the life story of Josiah Thugwane, who came from nowhere to win the marathon gold at the Atlanta Olympics of 1996 and then soon after drifted back into obscurity. Many years after his feat, he said: “I am Josiah Thugwane, the story no one ever told.”

The gross exploitation of “hunted fawn” Zola Budd is well told; as is the story of Ernie Els’ US Open win in 1994, brought to colourful life by the lively writing of Sport Illustrated’s Rick Reilly.

The human side of Wayde van Niekerk, Caster Semenya and Siya Kolisi are the modern touches to the collection.

IOL Sport