SAO PAULO – Valtteri Bottas says he has a plan for how to beat Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton to the Formula One world title next year, but he is keeping it under wraps.
The Finn told reporters on Thursday that he was tired of people asking whether he was going to copy retired predecessor Nico Rosberg and engage more in mind games to get under Hamilton's skin.
“Very honestly, I'm already bored about that question,” Bottas said at the Brazilian Grand Prix, the penultimate race of the season.
“Every driver is individual. I'm me, I'm not Nico. For sure I always have plans, finding the different ways to how I want to achieve my goal.
“I have a plan for next year, I’m not really willing to share it.”