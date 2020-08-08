Bottas snatches Silverstone pole from Mercedes team-mate Hamilton

LONDON – Valtteri Bottas produced a brilliant end to his final qualifying lap to snatch pole position for the Formula One 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone, nudging Lewis Hamilton into second.

Mercedes driver Bottas posted a best 1 minute 25.154 seconds around the 5.891-kilometre circuit which is hosting a second successive race after the British Grand Prix last week.

Team-mate Hamilton had looked set for the top ranking before Bottas' late heroics earned his 13th pole and the chance to cut a 30-point standings deficit to the Briton in Sunday's race.

Back-up driver Nico Huelkenberg took a stunning third for Racing Point with Max Verstappen fourth for Red Bull. Daniel Ricciardo of Renault was fifth and Lance Stroll sixth in the other Racing Point.

Pierre Gasly with seventh for Alpha Tauri, Charles Leclerc eighth for Ferrari and Alexander Albon's Red Bull struggles continued in ninth. Lando Norris completed the top 10 for McLaren.