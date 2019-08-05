To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

CAPE TOWN – It would be hard to pinpoint one particular highlight from EFO on Saturday night. On its debut night, the Elite Fighting Organisation put on a show to remember, and one that definitely deserves more airtime.

From Siv Ngesi’s comical and slick MCing, to the passionate boxing fans and fighters, it all came together as one awesome night down at the Portuguese Club in Milnerton.

But if someone were to put a water-gun to my head and force me to choose a fighter that stood out, one of them would definitely be Cameron Abrahams.

The MADfit boxer displayed some impressive composure, strength and anticipation for an amateur his age.

In his fight against Sisonke Boxing’s Sly Rajab, Abrahams did more than enough to show that with more guidance and technical input, he has a long and prosperous journey to walk in the beautiful brain game.

“He’s only 21 years old,” says coach Matthew Leisching.

“He’s fought some of the best amateurs in the country. He has 15 fights all together.

“I am looking to taking him pro (professional) next year. He has massive power for a lightweight and in the pro game, I don’t think many will handle him.

“We just need the right promoter for him, and I’m sure he can be champion,” adds the coach.

Leisching, along with his business partner Angelo Addinal, engineered and created the EFO with the aim of giving boxing and up-and-coming boxers more scope to grow.

Saturday night’s 13-fight card event was also in aid of the underprivileged Sisonke Boxing gym.

“We managed to raise R15 000 for the underprivileged boxing gym Sisonke Boxing club. We couldn’t have done this without Samson Rigging (event sponsor).

“It was a great night and at the end of it all, boxing won, which is what is most important to me,” added Leisching.

Addinal said: “For the first event, I am impressed with the turnout.

“A lot of support was shown, and you could see that the fighters really appreciate it. I am very honoured to have these guys on the bill. It is not just about one or two fights, but them all.

“I was particularly impressed with the guys who come from MMA and K1 (kickboxing) backgrounds. I thank everybody for their time.

“ML Boxing, PFC Promotions and EFO, powered by Samson Rigging, is the new event on the block, the first of many.”

Results

Anele Hele (Shadow Boxing Gym) beat Fezeko Madingane (Sisonke Boxing)

Raby Matete (MADfit) beat Simon Sender (Supreme MMA)

Cameron Abrahams (MADfit) beat Sly Rajab (Sisonke Boxing)

Jelais Kitoubou (Sons of Thunder) beat Tommy Meck (Mustang Gym)

Cayden Marquis (Cayden’s Gym) beat Ruvan Swart (MADfit)

Patrick (Mustang Gym) beat Christ Sadi (Steve Newton)

Patrick Mbokwe (Mustang Gym) beat Saint Dumas (Tricore)

Yaw Ahiya-Osae (Silverback MMA) beat Cole McLaughlin (Tricore)

Mike Peter beat Jaudeshe Mala (Point Break)

Seth Christian (Pro Fitness) beat Yaseen Taliep (John Jantjies)

Matthew Lee Marais (Monkon) beat Chad Hepburn (AMA Academy)

Kaleka Kabanda (Pro Fitness) beat Haroon Inurani (The Ring Boxing Gym)

Wade Hammond (ML Boxing) beat Darren Dias (Monkon)

