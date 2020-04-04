Anthony Joshua's fight against Kubrat Pulev postponed

CAPE TOWN – Anthony Joshua’s fight against Bulgarian Kubrat, which was due to take place in June, has been postponed.

The fight was scheduled to take place on June 20 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but due to te coronavirus, the promoters decided to push it back to a date which has yet to be decided.

British superstar Joshua was meant to defend his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles against the mandatory challenger Pulev after regaining them from the United States’ Andy Ruiz Jr late last year.

“A new date for the event promoted by Matchroom Boxing and 258 Management in association with Top Rank and Epic Sports Entertainment is currently being worked on,” the company that does promotion on Joshua’s fights said in a statement.

“We will announce any updates in due course and continue to explore the possibility of hosting this fight at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium,” it continued.