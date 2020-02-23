AS IT HAPPENED: Fury beats Wilder to reclaim heavyweight title









Tyson Fury, of England, celebrates during a WBC heavyweight championship boxing match against Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas. Picture: Isaac Brekken/AP LAS VEGAS - Tyson Fury is a heavyweight champion once again, dominating Deontay Wilder in their title rematch before Wilder’s corner threw in the towel in the seventh round. Fury, the boxer in the first fight, turned puncher as he dropped Wilder in the third and fifth rounds and was landing at will to the champion’s head. It was the first loss ever for Wilder in 44 fights. It was the 11th defense of the title he won in 2015. Fury stalked Wilder almost from the opening bell, using his jab to control the early rounds. He was landing at will in the seventh round when his corner threw in the towel. Wilder protested but referee Kenny Bayless waved the fight to a close.

Tyson Fury knocks down Deontay Wilder during a WBC heavyweight championship boxing match in Las Vegas. Picture: Isaac Brekken/AP





9:30pm

Tyson Fury turned slugger to drop Deontay Wilder in the third round of their heavyweight title rematch.

Fury landed a big right hand with 30 seconds left to put Wilder down.

Wilder got up quickly and the fight resumed only to go down again in a slip.

Fury is controlling the fight early, using his jab to keep Wilder from attacking.

The AP has Fury ahead 30-26 after three rounds.

Tyson Fury, of England, lands a right to Deontay Wilder during their WBC heavyweight championship boxing match in Las Vegas. Picture: Isaac Brekken/AP





9:00pm

The fighters are in the ring and the heavyweight title rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury is about to begin.

The two heavyweights fought to a draw in a dramatic fight 14 months ago, and a sold out crowd is on hand at the MGM Grand arena to watch them do it again.

Fury is the bigger man in the ring, a towering 6-foot-9 and 273 pounds. But it is Wilder, who is 6-foot-7 and 231 pounds who owns the big knockout record, stopping 41 of his 43 opponents.

Fury, the Gypsy King, entered the arena held aloft on a throne by handlers, a royal robe around his shoulders and a crown on his head as the song ``Crazy’’ by Patsy Cline played. Wilder followed a few minutes later, his face hidden behind a glittery mask and a rapper in front of him.

Both fighters are guaranteed $5 million for the bout but could make $40 million or so if the fight performs well on pay-per-view.

Fury is the crowd favourite, entering the ring to roars from the crowd, including many British fans who made the trip overseas to root on their fighters.

AP