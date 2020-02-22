'Beating Klitschko was my biggest victory,' says Fury









Tyson Fury reacts during his Weigh In ahead of his fight against Deontay Wilder at the Grand Garden Arena at MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Photo: Steve Marcus/Reuters CAPE TOWN – Ahead of his super fight against Deontay Wilder on Saturday, Briton Tyson Fury has revealed that beating Wladimir Klitschko will always be the biggest victory of his career. Fury’s fight against Wilder at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas is widely regarded as the biggest fight of the last quarter of a century. “This won’t be the biggest victory of my career,” Fury was quoted by Metro.co.uk on Saturday afternoon, the day of the massive bout in the state of Nevada. “That will always be Wladimir Klitscho.” However, Fury stopped short of saying the fight was anywhere as big as the 2015 bout between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao.

🤣😘 Tyson Fury realises he and Deontay Wilder are both watching each other live on the cameras backstage and so uses it to mock him…



[📽️ @PremierBoxing / @TRBoxing] pic.twitter.com/qOVgQMnDmE — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) February 21, 2020

“This is the biggest fight in the last three decades For sure, the biggest heavyweight one. Is it bigger than Mayweather-Pacquiao? Don’t know,” he added.

The only blemish in Fury’s career was his 2018 drawn fight against Wilder, and he’s looking to set the record straight this time around.

“I don’t even remember my last defeat. I never think about defeat. I don’t think about being beaten by Wilder, nothing like that. All I do is win, win, win and win.”

IOL Sport