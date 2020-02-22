CAPE TOWN – Ahead of his super fight against Deontay Wilder on Saturday, Briton Tyson Fury has revealed that beating Wladimir Klitschko will always be the biggest victory of his career.
Fury’s fight against Wilder at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas is widely regarded as the biggest fight of the last quarter of a century.
“This won’t be the biggest victory of my career,” Fury was quoted by Metro.co.uk on Saturday afternoon, the day of the massive bout in the state of Nevada.
“That will always be Wladimir Klitscho.”
However, Fury stopped short of saying the fight was anywhere as big as the 2015 bout between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao.