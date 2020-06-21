Bernard Hopkins predicts Anthony Joshua to beat Tyson Fury

CAPE TOWN – Former world middleweight and light heavyweight champion Bernard Hopkins has predicted that Anthony Joshua will beat Tyson Fury when the two Britons eventually face each other.

The unification fight between Joshua and Fury is currently one of boxing’s most anticipated bouts in a long time, and Hopkins predicted that their first fight will end in a draw with Joshua beating his compatriot in the rematch.

“It’ll be a draw and they’ll fight a second time and the second time Joshua would beat him,” Hopkins told IFL TV.

“I’m going to go with this one. The first fight is going to be a draw, I’m telling you,” said the 55-year-old Hopkins who hung up his gloves after losing to Joe Smith Jr four years ago.

“The second fight Joshua wins, but the first fight will be a draw because it’s going to be hard to score and that’s when the controversy comes in with who got the rounds,” he said.