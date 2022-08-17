Boxer Anthony Joshua brushes off 'nonsense' retirement talk

Jeddah — Heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua called retirement speculation "nonsense" on Wednesday after suggestions he could hang up his gloves if he loses to Oleksandr Usyk again this week. Joshua, 32, is bidding to reclaim the world titles he lost to Ukraine's Usyk, who beat the Briton by unanimous decision in London last September.

Story continues below Advertisement

Some experts have said a third professional defeat could end the career of the former Olympic heavyweight gold medallist -- a claim dismissed by Joshua. "I'm competing with a pound-for-pound (one of the most skilled across all weight classes) fighter," he told AFP ahead of Saturday's fight in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. "I'm not losing against some has-been. It's crazy to suggest I should retire.

"If I would lose to one of the top fighters of the world today (people would say) 'Oh he should retire, he lost to one of the best'. What type of nonsense is that?" Joshua remains one of the sport's biggest draws but his lustre faded with his surprise defeat by Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019, and dimmed further when he lost to Usyk last year. However, he avenged the Ruiz loss in Saudi Arabia, and he is hoping for the same result again in Saturday's "Rage on the Red Sea" in the coastal city of Jeddah.

Story continues below Advertisement

"If people really want me to walk away, then cool. I ain't begging no one," Joshua said. "People always ask questions and they're entitled to their questions. "For me personally, I still want to compete. I love it. It's challenging, but I love the challenge. Sometimes I question whether I want to do it, it's that hard. "It's not an easy job but I've got the will, I've got the strength to keep on pushing."

Story continues below Advertisement