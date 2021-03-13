Boxing event at Pollsmoor Prison a success

Jackie Brice Promotions in partnership with Fight Africa and Kynoch Boxing managed to put on another great show of boxing last night. Based at the Pollsmoor Correctional Facility in Tokai, an international card of 20 boxers were given a chance to make a statement. It was the second event Jackie Brice Promotions put on during the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown. The first being December 2020’s South African Heavyweight title fight card at Vibrant Sports in Ottery. This time, it was the vacant WBF title Pay-Per-View event via Sports Entertainment International. Here are your results. South Africa’s Dillon Solomons - who was initially set to face Sinethemba Veleman - did well to practice patience and maturity to grind out a win over an old friend, former training partner and intelligent boxer, Cedrick Nsendula (DRC) in a four-round super middleweight bout. Solomons won via unanimous decision 40-36 39-32 39-37.

Daniel Pontac (RSA) put on a clinical display of speed, pressure, cardio and angles wearing Thobela Breakfast (RSA) down in a four-round flyweight bout that the referee called off in the third round due to a technical knockout.

South Africa’s Emile Brits got his professional career off to a winning start over Malawi’s Henry Muyaya in a four-round junior middleweight bout with the unanimous decision 39-37 39-37 39-38.

Wasim Chellan (RSA) managed to sneak the win over his countryman, Mvuzo Kotobe via unanimous decision 39-37 39-37 39-38 in their four-round welterweight title bout.

Cristiano Ndombassy tries to check Jami webb's jab in their bout. Photo: Steffin Fray, MzansiMMA

KO king and Iran’s Mohammad Ali Bayat Farid did not disappoint once again producing another stoppage after the third round when his Malawian opponent Mussa Ajibu retired on his stool in their eight-round cruiserweight bout.

After dropping his opponent in the early exchanges, a war played out between the Eastern Cape’s Darrin Rossouw and Angola’s Pantsho Ali Sambi in their four-round junior middleweight bout. In what could have been a contest for the Fight of the Night, it was Darrin who outworked Pantsho earning him the unanimous decision 39-36 39-37 40-38.

The first and only heavyweight bout of the event was a delight to watch as South Africa’s Juan Roux rose to the occasion to overcome combat veteran Nico Yamdjie (Cameroon) in their six-round fight.

Nico showed his class, timing and reads sliding off Nico’s launches, but cardio seemed to be Nico’s downfall later on as Juan gained the ascendancy, upping the work rate and lands to rack up the points and a strong finish taking the fight via a 59-54 59-55 58-56 unanimous decision.

South Africa’s Athenkosi Plaaitjies stole the show on the night with an insane domination over his opponent Lucky Makhubela (RSA) launching an all-out combination of hooks to the body and head.

Juan Roux and Nico Yamdjie clash in their heavyweight bout. Photo: Steffin Fray/MzansiMMA

The volume, speed and ferocity was just too much for Lucky, unluckily and the ref was forced to call the four-round junior middleweight contest off in the first round.

In the only women’s fight on the night, Scotland’s Hannah Rankin took on South Africa’s Kholosa Ndobayini in an eight-round welterweight bout.

‘The Classical Warrior' Hannah produced an aggressive and clinical showing, outworking her opponent who seemed a bit too lethargic in her counters, failing to do much damage.

The pace at which the athletes operated was impressive and the cardio on show was appreciated by those watching, however the night would eventually belong to acclaimed Rankin who found more gaps and landed clean and crisp shots on Kholosa. Hannah got the decision 77-75 80-73 78-74.

In the main event of the night, an emotional Cristiano Ndombassy (Angola) received the World Boxing Federation (WBF) International super welterweight belt after 10 hard-fought rounds against South Africa’s Jami Webb.

In a result riddled with controversy, Cristiano got the green light with the following read from the judges.

Judges Clifford Mbelu and Simphiwe Gceba scored the fight 94-92 and 96-94 for Ndombassy, while judge Fred Van Der Ross saw it 97-93 for Webb.