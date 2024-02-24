Boxing South Africa official gunned down outside his Pretoria home — report

Boxing South Africa has been thrown into further turmoil after CFO Kenneth Mamosadi was reportedly gunned down on Friday by two men outside of his home in Pretoria. According to reports, Mamosadi was in his driveway when he was shot at 10.45pm on Friday night.

In a statement, police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said: “Preliminary investigation suggests that the victim was approached by two men who shot at him before they drove away in a white Renault. “The motive for the killing cannot be confirmed at this stage.” South African boxing has been in turmoil ever since sports minister Zizi Kodwa dissolved the organisation’s board, installing a new one comprising of former PSL spokesperson Luxolo September, broadcaster Romy Titus, Nande Mpshe, Princess Nongoma, and Mary Sitata, while Sakhiwe Sodo was the only member of the old board to remain.

Explaining the reason behind the young board, Kodwa said the decision was taken to move along with the times. “The reality is that South Africa is getting much younger. What we did, besides the competency and diverse skills we brought into the board, we looked at what are the challenges facing Boxing SA now," the minister said. The board was unable to begin their duties, however, after the National Professional Boxing Promoters Association took the minister to court, saying they had not been consulted in the appointments.