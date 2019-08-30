To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

CAPE TOWN – There was a strong air of emotion at the Brice Boxing Promotions’ “Battle of the Young Guns” weigh-in in Bellville yesterday. It was, of course, with good reason as it was the Brice family’s first promotion in 10 years.

There stood Emil and brother Jack, sons of the livewire legend Basil.

“Thank you for taking part in the event. It’s a very emotional moment for me, my brother and my sister-in-law,” said promoter Jack, who welcomed the boxers and various members of the fraternity ahead of today’s fight showdown at Wynberg Military Base.

“Boxing is in our blood and has been for a very long time, coming back to Cape Town… we just want to thank all of you.

“We want to nurture the talent in Cape Town. There is a lot of young talent here, hence the name ‘The Battle of the Young Guns’.”

Brice Boxing Promotions had taken a bit of a sabbatical over the years due to various reasons, but that is a thing of the past now.

“We can guarantee that Brice Boxing Promotions is here to stay, we’re not going anywhere,” added Jack.

The fight card is an impressive one and fitting enough to reignite the renowned boxing family’s promotion.

It includes reigning ABU SADC super featherweight champion Lunga Sitemela, Western Cape featherweight title-challenger Abdul-Aziz Kunert and Tian Fick.

Fick is one bout away from making big history as he could bring the South African heavyweight belt back to Cape Town after about 100 years, according to his coach Matt Leisching.

Fick is first in line to get a shot at reigning champion and Pretoria-based Ruann Visser, and he is hoping he gets that shot before the end of the year.

For some reason, the two-metre-plus fighter has been waiting for a while now to get that shot.

“I don’t have the facts, and I won’t judge, but Ruann has not fought someone as tall as me,” said Fick.

“We are the same height, and I present a different set of problems to him that he hasn’t had before, and that could be why they are a little cautious.

“But I do know that Boxing South Africa has my back, and that I am number one in line for that fight if he chooses to fight.

“For now, I will stay sharp and fit for that title fight,” Fick said as he prepares for his fight against Wikus Ludeke on Friday night.

“I am very grateful to my opponent (Wikus) for putting up his hand.

“Much respect to him for putting up his hand after seven other opponents pulled out, before the last opponent (Mussa Ajibu) I had prepared for had trouble at the border.”

