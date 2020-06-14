Dana White hopes Texas shooter isn't a UFC fighter
CAPE TOWN – UFC boss Dana White hopes the man who shot eight people in a Texas bar isn’t a member of his organisation.
Reports coming from the United States claim a man shot and wounded eight people after he and his party were denied entry into a bar in San Antonio on Saturday.
According to the reports, the unnamed gunman told bar staff: “Don’t you know who I am? I’m a UFC fighter from California.”
Speaking on ESPN on Saturday evening, White said: “If you don’t think that I heard about that one at 7am this morning. You know what I mean? I hope it’s not true.
“But I hear that all the time. You know how many bald guys in this town walk around and say they’re me?
"It’s mind boggling. If I told you some of these stories, you wouldn’t believe it.
"I’m hoping that is the case.”
IOL Sport