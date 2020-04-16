Deontay Wilder says Tyson Fury not yet champion after 'zombie' fight

LONDON - Dethroned world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder says he still does not see his conqueror Tyson Fury as the true titleholder.

The American told a Premier Boxing Champions podcast on Wednesday that the real 'Bronze Bomber' had not shown up for their last fight, and likened his performance on the night to that of a zombie.

"It's not over. In my eyes I don't see Fury as the champion," said the 34-year-old, enjoying some downtime in Alabama.

"He ain't the champion yet, we've still got one more fight left ... and I'm looking forward to giving the world the best of Deontay Wilder."

"People that know boxing know that that wasn't Deontay Wilder that night. I was a zombie that night ... I wasn't myself, I felt like a zombie in there," he added.