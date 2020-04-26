Deontay Wilder's career is over if he loses to Tyson Fury again, says WBC president

CAPE TOWN – Deontay Wilder has been warned that his boxing career will be over if he loses his next fight against Tyson Fury. After the first fight between the two ended in a draw, the Briton Fury prevailed in a seventh round tecknical knockout in the second bout in Las Vegas back in February. The third fight was set for July 18, but has been pushed back due to the spread of the coronavirus that has affected sport around the world. WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has warned Wilder that the next fight could end the 34-year-old Bronze Bomber’s career. “I don’t know if July 19 was a real date [for Wilder – Fury III], but it was quite soon for Wilder to go back immediately to camp after being knocked out the way he was knocked out,” Sulaiman said when speaking to the Black Eye Barber Show.

“Go back to camp and recover mentally and physically… To be undefeated, five years world champion and then boom. It’s a very difficult task to recover mentally, plus the pysicality.

“But I think this delay is going to help Wilder, in my opinion,” Sulaiman said.

On how Wilder was doing after the defeat to the man called the Gypsy King, Sulaiman added: “He’s very well. He’s a warrior, he’s a monster and he’s got tremendous motivation.

“You have to understand what a fighter goes through, in life before they go through the glory days. Every fighter is a story for a movie,” he continued.

“What Wilder went through with his daughter. There were so many days when he didn’t know if he was going to be able to provide medicine and food for her.

“He had lost his mothr and seen his father crying. All these things are very powerful and that creates a very strong character for any boxer.

“Wilder, in particular, is very proud. He lost and he knows he lost. But he has everything to win, nothing more to lose.

“If he loses again, it’s okay because he already lost. All he has is to go and make it and win. Otherwise, his career is over.”

IOL Sport