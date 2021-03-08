Dillon Solomons promises a KO at Fight Africa 01

CAPE TOWN – I believe it was Roman philosopher Seneca who once said, “Luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity.” Now, I am no believer in luck, but purely in hustling hard and smart until your preparation meets your opportunity. And this statement can ring no louder than for boxing prospect Dillon Solomons, a young man who aims to change his family’s fortune via the “sweet science”. The 24-year-old has the opportunity to stake his claim on the big stage when he gets to showcase his skills at Fight Africa (in partnership with Jackie Brice Boxing Promotions) in Cape Town on Friday in what promises to be a new era of prosperity for boxers in Africa. Dillon (1-0) may only have one bout to his name, but his hard work, determination, talent and wisdom have all brought him to a favourable position. Brand Fight Africa has been tipped to be a game-changer for African and South African boxing as it aims to take sport to the next level via its Africa-Europe link, hosting shows on both continents and more. There are many great brands and promotions giving boxers a platform in Mzansi, however, Fight Africa is aware that more is needed to elevate a large pool of boxers to positions that can be beneficial for their futures and the sustainability of the sport.

Young prospect, Dillon Solomons has signed on the dotted line for Fight Africa. Photo: Picturesque | MzansiMMA

“I am very excited to be a part of Fight Africa, I can see these guys mean business,” says Dillon.

“They are bringing guys from overseas, and just the way they’re promoting the fight card and the fighters they have signed … I am very excited to be a part of them.”

The first of five events this year will take place at Pollsmoor Correctional Facility with the brand aiming to deliver more events each year going forward.

With that being said, Dillon has every intention of making the most of this opportunity against Sinethemba Veleman in a super middleweight clash as this performance will stand him in good stead for the future.

“The main goal is to make a career out of boxing. We all want to be a world champion, but the main goal is to fight full time. (If you could) just quit your job and fight, make some money, imagine you could pay off your house from your income from fighting? You are doing what you love and you are setting yourself up for life.

That is the main aim you know,” says Dillon.

Dillon tore through the amateur divisions while training at Gina’s Den gym before joining coach Matthew Leisching at MADfitMMA gym to refine and improve his skills, a move that has paid dividends for the young boxer. His first pro fight and victory came against Setshaba Maphukata (0-1) in December last year - the same day his teammate, Tian Fick earned the SA heavyweight title at the Jackie Brice Boxing event.

With a chance of fighting overseas and for bigger money, Dillon believes that all his hard work and sacrifice will pay off.

“I know I have something big in me, I would not get up every morning and train, or come through to the gym after I clock out of work if I knew it was not worth my time.

"I am doing it because I know I can get somewhere with my boxing, says the stocky power-puncher who runs a plumbing and electrical company with his mom out in Table View, Cape Town.

Dillon’s Eastern Cape-based opponent is yet to tick the W box with a record of 0-4. With Sinethemba’s back against the wall; it could make for an interesting match-up.

“I'm going to give you all what you want and that is a knockout. If you say you support me, then please buy those tickets, they only cost R150,” adds Dillon.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and its subsequent lockdown regulations, no fans will be allowed in the arena, however, as of today, thousands of fans have locked in their tickets for the pay-per-view event which will be streamed via Sport Entertainment

International (SEI). Tickets cost R150 for the entire card, which will feature an array of exciting bouts.

For more information, check out Fight Africa’s Facebook page or go to SEI to book your tickets.

