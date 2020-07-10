'Fight to Fame' to honour Madiba's legacy

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN – Saturday, July 18. A special day not only for South Africans, but for the world. More commonly known as Mandela Day, it is within those 24 hours where most humans give a portion of their life to the less-fortunate in tribute of the man - Nelson Mandela - who gave his entire life to bettering the lives of so many. According to Google, Mandela Day is “a global call to action that celebrates the idea that each individual has the power to transform the world, the ability to make an impact.” The Mandela Day campaign message reads: "Nelson Mandela has fought for social justice for 67 years. We're asking you to start with 67 minutes." Mandela Day has latched on to millions of companies, ambassadors and humans across Mother Earth’s terrain - a display of kindness that sees people committing 67 minutes of their time to someone who needs a helping hand, and come Mandela Day, the Fight to Fame family will be doing their part.

People from all corners of Mzansi are encouraged to log on or tune in to watch the “Fight to Fame celebrates the legacy of Nelson Mandela” show which will be aired on Saturday, July 18, 2020.

“The objective of the event is to keep Madiba’s memory and ideals alive for future generations,” says Fight to Fame’s Project Manager, Roxana Teladia.

The show was set to see an array of combat sport fights along with some musical entertainment on display, however, due to the lockdown, no fighting events have been given the green light in the country just yet.

“Fighters will only demonstrate (Katas, body movements and attack strategies) and tell their stories on the day. YoungstaCPT, a Marimba band and a female vocalist will all form part of the festivities. No actual physical/combat sports will be on display.

“The event will showcase Madiba the boxer. In line with this year's focus on education, food and nutrition, Fight to Fame will donate towards an NPO to assist in combating hunger within our vulnerable communities,” added Teladia.

The 'Fight to Fame' which celebrates the legacy of Nelson Mandela will be aired on Saturday, July 18, 2020.

For those who don’t know, Madiba was an avid boxer, among many other things, and this link will too be used to introduce and showcase Fight to Fame’s new television reality show which will give combat athletes (boxing, mma, muay thai, kickboxing, karate, judo, bjj and more) the chance to compete for a Hollywood production contract.

The concept is based on a #BMS model (Blockchain, Movies and Sport), and is designed to create movie stars out of real-life combat sports athletes using crypto currency (blockchain) to regulate and purchase within the show.

The show which is being rolled out to more than 150 countries, will see fighters be subjected to several assessments including stunt work, acting training etc. with the winners then having the opportunity to earn a role in a Hollywood movie production and open bigger doors than just that of the fight game. A much-needed opportunity in Africa.

Due to unfortunate circumstances brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, the legacy event which will be held at the FutureFit gym in Athlone will only cater for 15 guests.

“All Covid-19 lockdown regulations will be strictly adhered to. All social distancing regulations will be applied and obeyed,” says Teladia.

The official opening will be done by members of the City, Provincial and National Parliament - all of which can be seen on television or social media.

“The event will be broadcast on Starsat Telesur (online stream, too), as well as on BRICSTV from 6pm on 18 July 2020.

Fighters from all backgrounds and the public can join the Fight to Fame either as a contestant or participate by buying the new FF token to interact in the show. For more details on everything, visit Fight2Fame online.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

IOL Sport

Like us on Facebook