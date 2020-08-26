Fighter Lamin - Real Madrid Academy's loss was Muay Thai's gain

When a soccer-loving teenager fails to make the cut for the Real Madrid Under-18 team, you’d expect him or her to scream in anger. But looking back today, I am sure Libya’s Muay Thai lethal weapon, Lamin Souayah is not too dejected by what happened that day. “After playing for various clubs, I then represented Al Ahly Tripoli and during that time I tried out for the Real Madrid Under-18 Academy trials in Dubai,” says Lamin. “Unfortunately, I did not make it into the team, but while I was in Dubai I found a mixed martial arts gym that just opened and I tried out a class. I realised right there that I could be a fighter, and when I was angry, I could hit bags, pads and people.” Four months later, Lamin pleaded his coach for a fight, and what better event to make your debut at than the first-ever Muay Thai competition in the United Arab Emirates.

“I fought three fights in one night and the first two ended in a knockout,” says Lamin of the 2014 event.

Fast forward to 2020, and Lamin is one of the most recognised and respected Muay Thai fighters on the African continent, with an impressive resume to his name.

From the 2019 World Kickboxing (K-1) champion, 2017 MCS Muay Thai Golden Warrior Professional (Lebanon) to representing in the Abu Dhabi Championships in 2016.

The list goes on, and with a complete record of 30 fights (amateur and professional) with only two losses, Lamin has every reason to believe that there are bigger things in store for him.

Libyan Lamin Souayah is now based in Cape Town. Photo: Supplied

Lamin - who is now based in Cape Town after leaving Libya, always wanted to be like Moroccan-Dutchman and former K-1 Heavyweight champion, Badr Hari.

“I left Libya to come to South Africa last year. The aim was to build my record and gain more experience,” says the man who has no family with him aside from his girlfriend, Nelly.

“My goal is to fight for titles and to take on big-name and big-record fighters from across the world.

“I too would like to partake in One Championship and Glory Kickboxing,” says Lamin, who put on an amazing performance last year at the Ultimate Warrior Championship event after stopping Ashely Robinson in their light-heavyweight bout in under 60 seconds.

“I flew my Libyan flag proudly that night,” adds Lamin.

Lamin Souayah was invited to show off that heritage and his skill at the launch of the new Fight to Fame reality show. Photo: Supplied

Just recently, Lamin was invited to show off that heritage and his skill at the launch of the new Fight to Fame reality show.

Abiding by the pandemic-enforced regulations, the intimate show which catered for a handful of guests celebrated the legacy of Nelson Mandela with a strong emphasis on combat sport - seeing that Madiba was an avid boxer.

The event saw various combat sport athletes show off their skill and discipline telling their story through exhibition.

The event that was live-streamed to millions of viewers across the world was used to raise funds for a charity of choice - in the spirit of Madiba.

It was also an opportunity to tell the world of Fight to Fame - a reality show that invites combat sport athletes from all backgrounds to compete for a Hollywood production contract.

The show which will be rolled out in 150 countries across the globe will see athletes take part in various stunts, assessments and obstacle courses with the aim of becoming the next big action star.

Fight to Fame is driven with the motivation that too little combat sport athletes are given the chance to use their skills and athleticism on the movie network - thus providing combat sport athletes with a fair chance of cracking it on the big screen.

Lamin Souayah in a lighter mood. Photo: Supplied

“At the Mandela Day event, I represented Libya in front of an intimate crowd of South African Government Officials, including the Mayor of Cape Town.

“Fight to Fame is giving fighters a chance to be something different,” says Lamin who welcomes the idea of any platform that can help grow the sport he loves so much.

“There are great style fighters in Africa, sponsors will definitely help grow combat sport to show what Africa and its fighters are about.

“We all have a dream and a goal.”

Lamin’s goal is clear, he wants to reach the upper echelons of combat sport.

“My training has not stopped, I train everyday. Since South Africa reached level 3 I have been training at multiple gyms in Cape Town, I train at home on fields everywhere, this my life.”

With events cooking again following the easing of the lockdown, Lamin could be back in the cage sooner than later, inching his way to a goal as sweet as donning a Real Madrid jersey.

