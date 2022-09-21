Floyd Mayweather confirms Conor McGregor rematch

Cape Town — Boxing icon Floyd Mayweather jnr on Wednesday confirmed that he will fight Irish MMA legend Conor McGregor for a second time.
The two previously went head-to-head in a blockbuster bout in 2017, with the American winning the fight with a 10th round TKO. This weekend, the 45-year-old will take home $20-million after an exhibition fight against Japanese MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura.
Speaking to the UK’s Daily Mail, Mayweather said: “'I want to go out there this weekend and have fun (against Mikuru Asakura). Then I have another exhibition in Dubai in November and me and Conor McGregor in 2023.
“We don't know if it's going to be an exhibition or a real fight. But there's been talks of both. I would prefer an exhibition,” said Mayweather, who retired with a record of 50 wins from 50 professional fights.
In a veiled dig at the Irish MMA star, Mayweather then said: “I'm not into fights where I am going to take any real punishment.
Mike Tyson opens up on health struggles, says he’s suffering from Sciatica
Kevin Lerena's heavyweight victory draws praise from boxing legend David Haye
Rodney Berman calls for a Tshifhiwa Munyai v Lusanda Kominisi rematch
Alvarez sees off Golovkin to retain undisputed super-middleweight crown
Lerena aims to mix it with the heavies
Anthony Joshua accepts terms for Tyson Fury fight
"So, guys like Conor McGregor and guys that don't really hit hard such as YouTubers or UFC guys, I don't really mind colliding with those kinds of individuals.
"But nothing where I am going to put myself in a position where I am going to harm myself or hurt myself."
Mayweather walked away with a reported $280m from the 2017 fight, while McGregor took home a healthy $130m. Since then, though, the Irishman has had a tough time, losing three of his last four UFC bouts.
IOL Sport