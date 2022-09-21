Floyd Mayweather confirms Conor McGregor rematch

Cape Town — Boxing icon Floyd Mayweather jnr on Wednesday confirmed that he will fight Irish MMA legend Conor McGregor for a second time. The two previously went head-to-head in a blockbuster bout in 2017, with the American winning the fight with a 10th round TKO. This weekend, the 45-year-old will take home $20-million after an exhibition fight against Japanese MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura.

Story continues below Advertisement

Speaking to the UK’s Daily Mail, Mayweather said: “'I want to go out there this weekend and have fun (against Mikuru Asakura). Then I have another exhibition in Dubai in November and me and Conor McGregor in 2023. “We don't know if it's going to be an exhibition or a real fight. But there's been talks of both. I would prefer an exhibition,” said Mayweather, who retired with a record of 50 wins from 50 professional fights. In a veiled dig at the Irish MMA star, Mayweather then said: “I'm not into fights where I am going to take any real punishment.

"So, guys like Conor McGregor and guys that don't really hit hard such as YouTubers or UFC guys, I don't really mind colliding with those kinds of individuals. "But nothing where I am going to put myself in a position where I am going to harm myself or hurt myself." Mayweather walked away with a reported $280m from the 2017 fight, while McGregor took home a healthy $130m. Since then, though, the Irishman has had a tough time, losing three of his last four UFC bouts.

Story continues below Advertisement