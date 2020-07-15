Forget the full-moon, the Wolfman is ready to howl

CAPE TOWN – When you watch Pieter “The Wolfman” de Klerk on his social media pages, you’d swear the man was a back-up or stuntman in Jean-Claude van Damme’s 1989 big-screen hit ‘Kickboxer’ He can throw those high kicks and punches with aplomb, and has that edge that you find on the big screen. I first saw it after I shared one of my articles about the new Fight to Fame combat sport reality show that has come to South Africa. Pieter read the post, then tagged IOLSport and myself in one of his videos and stated: “Hook me up, @Julian.” I shared his contact with the Fight to Fame family and they were keen to have him on board, stating “these are the kind of people we are looking for”. The Fight to Fame television reality show will give combat athletes (boxing, mma, muay thai, kickboxing, karate, judo and more) the chance to compete for a Hollywood production contract.

The concept is based on a #BMS model (Blockchain, Movies and Sport), and is designed to create movie stars out of real-life combat sport athletes using crypto currency (blockchain) to regulate and purchase within the show.

The show which is being rolled out to 200 countries will see fighters subjected to several assessments including stunt work, acting training and more. The winners will have the opportunity to earn a role in a Hollywood movie production and open bigger doors than just that of the fight game. This can be a much-needed opportunity for somebody from Africa.

“This show sounds great and is awesome for us combat sport athletes,” says Pieter.

“The chance to compete and do various challenges is a super idea for martial artists and the fact that it can open doors for men and women to become stunt artists is great.

“For me personally, I am in the martial arts game for 23 years and to get offered another opportunity and a new career is super. I love martial arts, from kickboxing, to mixed martial arts and boxing. It is my life and I really do it for the love of the sport, not the money,” added Pieter.

The former EFC fighter has been in the martial arts game for a long time and you’d might think it sound like a cliche, but when you hear him say “I really do it for the love, not the money” it’s easy to believe him if you pay close attention.

His stint in the EFC may not have been the story he had hoped as he is yet to earn a W in the hexagon, but the man who loves training and coaching young kids is just as hungry about getting back into the ring/cage.

“I have a great passion for teaching and fighting,” says the 30-year-old whose pro mma and pro boxing records stand at 3-5 and 1-2-1

respectively.

“I am keen on making my pro kickboxing debut this year, too. It was supposed to happen but lockdown had other plans.”

At his Middelburg, Mpumalanga gym where he trains mma, kickboxing and jiu jitsu, Pieter has more than 35 athletes, one of them being current EFC lightweight star, Serge Kasanda.

“Serge has lately been based in Johannesburg, but he still trains here now and then and I am more of a manager for him at this point.

“Other than him, I have quite a few athletes who are currently growing in the amateur scene. I also had three juniors fighting in the IMMAF (International Mixed Martial Arts Federation) tournament in Italy last year,” says the man who owns a 4th degree black kickboxing belt and a two-stripe Brazilian jiu jitsu blue belt.

“I am as excited to get back in the ring as I am to see my athletes perform and shine again,” he adds.

People from all corners of Mzansi are encouraged to log on or tune in to watch the “Fight to Fame celebrates the legacy of Nelson Mandela” show which will be aired this Saturday night.

“Fighters will only demonstrate (Katas, body movements and attack strategies) and tell their stories on the day. Youngsta CPT, a Marimba band and a female vocalists will all form part of the event. No actual physical/combat sports will be on display.

“The event will showcase Madiba the boxer. In line with this year’s focus on education, food and nutrition, Fight to Fame will make a donation to an NPO to assist in combating hunger within our vulnerable communities,” said the show’s project manager Roxana Teladia.

The event will also be an introduction to the Fight to Fame reality show and will be broadcast on Starsat Telesur (also online stream), as well as on BRICSTV from 6pm on Saturday night.

Fighters from all backgrounds and the public can join the Fight to Fame either as a contestant or participate by buying the new FF token to interact with the show.

For more details visit https://www.fight2fame.com

