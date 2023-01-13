Former WBA heavyweight champion Gerrie Coetzee was a staunch Apartheid opponent

Cape Town - Gerhardus Christian 'Gerrie' Coetzee died on Thursday in Cape Town after a short illness at the age of 67. Gerrie Coetzee became the first African heavyweight boxer to challenge and win a world heavyweight boxing title. He KO'd American Michael Dokes in the 10th round of their scheduled 15-round title fight at the Richfield Coliseum, Ohio, on 23 September 1983.

At the time of the stoppage, Coetzee was marginally ahead on all three judges' scorecards. Coetzee's win was a monumental upset in the annals of world heavyweight boxing and the authoritative Ring Magazine, famously known as the Bible of Boxing, named the result as the ‘Upset of the Year’ for 1983. It was remarkable that when Coetzee decked Dokes with a succession of rights, his right hand was broken. Dokes was unable to stand up afterwards. Five days later, Coetzee, aged 28 then, underwent an operation to repair the damage. Dokes had won the WBA a year earlier when he defeated Mike Weaver at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, Nevada.

On his return, Coetzee and his business manager Thinus Strydom were treated to a hero's welcome at Johannesburg airport. Among the thousands were government officials and cabinet minister Pik Botha, who was the Minister of Foreign Affairs at the time. A giant has fallen. The Boksburg Bomber🥊has succumbed to illness. Almost exactly 40 years after his great triumph - winning the WBA heavyweight championship by 10th-round KO against Mike Dokes - Gerrie Coetzee has died aged 67. One of my boyhood heroes. RIP. pic.twitter.com/XOeyYAlAeR — Clinton van der Berg (@ClintonV) January 12, 2023 It was surprising that an apartheid cabinet minister celebrated the WBA conquest because Coetzee was known internationally to oppose South Africa's policy of racial segregation. At the press conference that followed in Ohio in September 1983, Coetzee made it known that he strongly disapproved of the internationally popular 'great white hope' label.

The Washington Post reported that Coetzee despised being referred to as "the great white hope". Afterwards, Coetzee said: "I feel I am fighting for everybody, black and white. What makes me happy is for black, brown and white people to accept me as their fighter." It is thought that because of this stance, one of his biggest fans was the late President Mandela, who on occasion listened to broadcasts of his fights on the radio while he was in prison.

R.I.P uncle Gerrie Coetzee 🙏🏻



🇿🇦 1st ever Heavyweight boxing champion pic.twitter.com/hIo6LIKGoO — Chris van Heerden (@TheHeat001) January 12, 2023 In an interview Coetzee spoke of his link with Mandela: "Throughout all of this one of the most treasured moments of my career was when I was called to Nelson Mandela's office in the early 1990s. It was overwhelming because the country was preparing for democracy and Mandela was leading the way. "It was a surreal moment and he awarded me a medal. I was surprised to hear that he had listened to radio commentaries of a few of my fights while he was in prison. "He invited me to visit again on two other occasions later on. During one of these visits, I gave him a medal that FW De Klerk (SA's state president at the time) has awarded me on behalf of the SA Government.

"It didn't seem to bother Mr Mandela that it was a SA Government medal. He saw it as a gift from me and I was grateful for that." Coetzee started his pro career in September 1974 and remained undefeated until he was defeated by 'Big John' Tate for the vacant WBA title in front of 86 000 spectators at Loftus. Although the bout took place at the height of Apartheid, the crowd was not segregated at the time. In 1980, Coetzee had a second tilt at the WBA title but lost to Mike Weaver at Sun City.

Coetzee's last two fights were in 1997 when he fought at the Hollywood Palladium in Hollywood, California. He lost his final bout to Iran Barkley, a former WBA light heavyweight champion. Coetzee's 40-bout pro record included 33 wins (21 KOs), 6 (4 KOs) and 1 draw. Just over a week ago, Coetzee, aka the 'Boksburg Bomber', was diagnosed with lung cancer. On Thursday afternoon he died at his home in Bloubergstrand. At the time of his passing, he was surrounded by his family.