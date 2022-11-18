Fourth time’s a charm for Xolisani Ndongeni at ESPN Africa Boxing 23

Durban - South African Xolisani Ndongeni shone bright in the main event of ESPN Africa Boxing 23 after a seventh round KO victory over Thailand’s Apinun Khongsong, in their International Junior Welterweight Bout in Durban on Thursday. Ndongeni was technically very good on the night and stuck to a plan in order to earn the 31st win of his career. He worked his jab superbly, both to the body and the head of his opponent, peppering the midriff more often than not.

This led to Khongsong dropping his guard and Ndongeni took full advantage in the fourth round when a right hand sent the man from Thailand to the deck. The latter answered the count but was lucky to escape the round. Ndongeni persisted with his plan and in the sixth round Khongsong was on the canvas twice after some superb combinations from the South African, the overhand right doing the damage on both occasions. ALSO READ: Mduduzi Mzimela and Sanele Maduna to excite fans at ESPN Africa Boxing 23

Finally, two minutes and six seconds into the seventh round, after being down for the fourth time, Khongsong failed to answer the count after being knocked down by another right hand. Speaking after the fight, Ndongeni explained he had a plan for their opponent on the night. He was also very thankful for the opportunity and demanded a title shot next. “Thank you to Durban and to ESPN for the opportunity,” said Ndongeni.

“We have worked every day. I was tired but I kept pushing. The knockout is something we planned. He was a tough opponent. I knew I had to box him, he was very strong. I proved I can box when I have to, I can fight when I have to. I need a title on my waist.” ALSO READ: It’s my time for ‘Gutter Dog’ Kevin Lerena against ‘beast’ Daniel Dubois Meanwhile, the co-main event saw South Africa’s Ludumo Lamati (21-0-1) KO the Philippines’ Mark Anthony Geraldo (38-12-3) two minutes and nine seconds in round four of their International Featherweight Bout.

