Tyson Fury says he is willing to take up fellow Briton Anthony Joshua's offer of sparring to prepare for his February rematch with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.
Fury is set to face American Wilder on February 22 in Las Vegas after the pair battled to a draw last December, a result that saw Wilder retain his title.
"I would love to have you in camp, work out for this fight and give Deontay Wilder a proper beating," Fury posted on Instagram on Tuesday.
"I hope you mean it, as I'd love to have you in training camp with me. When I do beat Wilder I will fight you AJ, no problem."
Earlier this month, Fury split with trainer Ben Davison and teamed up with Javan 'Sugar' Hill.