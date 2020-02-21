Tyson Fury has astonishingly registered no objection to a full team of Americans being appointed to his world heavyweight title rematch with Deontay Wilder here in Las Vegas tomorrow night.
The Bronze Bomber welcomed the appointment of top Nevada-born referee Kenny Bayless and three American judges for one of the biggest boxing fights for half a century.
The Gypsy King’s agreement to all US officials seems to confirm that he really does intend to go for a second-round knockout.
Fury has always believed he did enough to win their first fight which was scored a draw, a decision that was booed by parts of the crowd at the Staples Center.