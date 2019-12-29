Tyson Fury has revealed why he ditched trainer Ben Davison before his rematch with Deontay Wilder, claiming he had gone stale. Photo: John Locher/AP Photo

Tyson Fury has revealed why he ditched trainer Ben Davison before his rematch with Deontay Wilder, claiming he had gone stale.

Fury parted company with Davison, who had been in his corner for his last five fights, earlier this month and has teamed up with experienced Javon ‘Sugar’ Hill to prepare for his WBO title fight with Wilder on February 22.

‘I was going a little bit stale, repetitive, doing the same things day in, day out for years,’ said Fury. ‘I needed a change.’ Davison was credited with playing a major role in Fury’s battle back from depression, during which he swelled to 28st and spent two years out of the ring.

Hill is the nephew of legendary trainer Emanuel Steward and Fury added: ‘We’re gonna go back to basics. I trained with Sugar Hill back in 2010, we got on like a house on fire.’