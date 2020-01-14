British heavyweight Tyson Fury wants to deliver a knockout finish in his rematch with American Deontay Wilder when they fight again for Wilder's WBC world title on February 22 at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. Photo: John Locher/AP Photo

BERLIN - British heavyweight Tyson Fury wants to deliver a knockout finish in his rematch with American Deontay Wilder when they fight again for Wilder's WBC world title on February 22 at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. The first fight in Los Angeles on December 1 2018 ended in a draw, despite Fury being knocked down in the 9th and 12th round, where he gained worldwide attention for dramatically waking up and rising to his feet from a heavy fall.

Fury, 31, is a former world heavyweight champion after defeating Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, but was stripped of his titles due to a long battle with mental health issues that forced a three-year break from the ring.

He claims he beat Wilder in Los Angeles, despite the judges deciding on a draw, so this time he wants to knock out Wilder as early as the second round.

"You're going to sleep in two rounds," Fury told Wilder at a press conference on Monday in Los Angeles.