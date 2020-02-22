Fury weighs in 19 kilos heavier than Wilder for Las Vegas rematch









Britain's Tyson Fury weighed in 19 kilograms (42 pounds) heavier than champion Deontay Wilder on Friday as the two heavyweights prepare for their much-anticipated WBC (World Boxing Council) title rematch in Las Vegas on Saturday. Photo: USA Today Sports LONDON – Britain's Tyson Fury weighed in 19 kilograms (42 pounds) heavier than champion Deontay Wilder on Friday as the two heavyweights prepare for their much-anticipated WBC (World Boxing Council) title rematch in Las Vegas on Saturday. Wilder and Fury fought to a dramatic draw on the scorecards after 12 rounds at the Los Angeles Staples Center in 2018 and both men have added considerable weight gain from their original meeting. Britain's Fury, who is unbeaten in 30 fights, weighed the heaviest as he tipped the scales at 123.8 kilograms (273 pounds) - a gain of 7.5 kilograms (17 pounds). "I've been holding that weight for the last two months of training camp and sparring every day with it, 273 pounds of pure British beef," said Fury. The 35-year-old American Wilder, who is unbeaten in 42 fights with 41 knockouts , also increased to a career-high 104.7 kilograms (231 pounds) after weighing 97 kilograms (214 pounds) in LA.

"At the end of the day, we're heavyweights so it really doesn't matter because I've been under weight for pretty much my entire career," said Wilder when asked about the career milestone weight.

"I don't care about weight but I'm in a better state and a better mind than last time."

Wilder added that Fury's weight is more of a disadvantage going into the American's 11th title defence as the holder of the WBC belt since 2015.

I've always had to fight bigger guys," Wilder said.

"That's just only going to slow him down so bring it on! I'm not worried about his weight. I'm telling you, don't blink."

Because of a melee at the press conference on Wednesday, the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC), the board which sanctioned the bout, prohibited any face-offs between the two fighters.

"It's no secret that I want a knockout against Wilder and by the way he looked on stage, he looks like a scared p***y to me."

Instead, the two boxers stood at a distance on stage, with Fury pointing and screaming expletives at his rival and Wilder retaliating with similar wording.

Wilder says it is his opponent that is feeling more of the nerves because of two things.

One was switching his trainer from Ben Davison to Javan Sugarhill Steward - the son of Lennox Lewis' former trainer Emmanuel.

Another is a cut Fury sustained in his last fight against Otto Wallin that required 47 stitches.

He's nervous. That's why he changed his camp up and he's dipping his hands in gasoline to harden them up," said Wilder.

"He's got a cut and that's why he wore sunglasses (at Wednesday's press conference). I can't wait. We're going to give the fans what they want to see."

Fury, who calls himself the 'Gypsy King' due to his Irish travelling heritage, is prepared for whatever Wilder throws at him.

"I told Deontay Wilder that Las Vegas is my home and the fans have turned out to see the Gypsy King. We're ready for a war," he said.

The two unbeaten fighters will be expected in the ring at the MGM Grand Garden Arena around 4am GMT on Saturday night.

dpa