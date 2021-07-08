Fury-Wilder fight jeopardised by Covid in Joshua Fury camp: report

The US sports broadcaster, which has joint pay-per-view rights to the bout with Fox, said no official determination had yet been made but cited unnamed sources in saying the fight would "inevitably" be postponed.

LOS ANGELES – A Covid-19 outbreak in Tyson Fury's camp is jeopardizing the World Boxing Council heavyweight champion's trilogy fight against Deontay Wilder on July 24, ESPN reported Thursday.

Fury has promised to deliver a swift victory over America's Wilder in the fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

He handed Wilder a brutal beating in seven one-sided rounds in their second fight in February 2020.

Their first fight, in December 2018, ended in a controversial split-decision draw in which Fury was knocked down twice.