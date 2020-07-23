Gary would love to give a fight to fame judge a stone-cold stunner

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

What makes Gary Bailey a dangerous and bright prospect is not his ground game nor his striking ability. It’s his mental maturity to be cognisant of every dynamic around him. Gary is a man who can be honest with himself and is willing to assess a situation for what it is and react to that, too many times do we see brash-talking individuals lack honesty about a challenge, and often this leads to failure. Gary is a man who can be honest with himself and is willing to assess a situation for what it is and react to that, too many times do we see brash-talking individuals lack honesty about a challenge, and often this leads to failure. When asked about his thoughts on who - in his mind - are the tough opponents in the Professional Fighting Championship featherweight stable, Gary was calculated in his response.

“I feel every guy or girl that competes in the way we do are tough, every fighter, experienced or not, has ‘a fighter’s chance’ … one punch, one kick, or a well-timed submission can end it,” says Gary who represents SBG Dirty South in Retreat.

“I tend to view each opponent as a very real threat, they could be the reason for a long night in the office or not.

His last fight at PFC14 was everything short of a long night as he capitalized on his positioning and on a small error in judgment from his opponent, Khalid Small, ending their mixed martial arts fight in round one via an arm-bar.

Following that victory Gary (4-1) is now - according to PFC promoter, Angelo Addinall in possible title conversations - all dependent on when events can resume.

The Featherweight king, Patrick Mbokwe was set to take on Gracia Ngoyi prior to the lockdown. Should that match take place, we could see Gary face the winner of that match.

“I’ll definitely campaign for a strap, yet I would also consult with my team, the pro ranks are where I'd like to be, too.

“My priorities are set when I compete though, ‘show up, be better than my last performance, enjoy the journey and get home safely’.

“I need to be able to still enjoy life after the fight relatively injury-free with my family, friends and loved ones, it's a risky sport, things happen quickly,” says Gary.

When asked about his relationship with Extreme Fighting Championship star, Gary Joshua (4-1) Gary B highlighted his friendship and brotherhood.

“I am a member of Gary’s gym and we have walked a long road together in the game and in our personal lives. I can’t not support my brother’s dream, hey!” he says passionately about the EFC flyweight/bantamweight top contender.

“From prepping in his garden, to school halls, to gyms with no toilets, to established gyms and now his own one, I'm excited for what the future holds for our team.”

When asked whether he has interests in joining brother Gary J in the EFC or other promotions, Gary B stated: “I do have my pro license and it would be a dream to be able to make my debut in front of people who have supported me since day one, thereafter I'd sign with whichever promotion can accommodate my needs best as well as their own, it's a two way street ultimately,” said the man bred in Grassy Park, Cape Town.

With regards to the new Fight to Fame show, Gary was optimistic about what it can bring should the show be done right.

“Fight to Fame is a great concept and initiative , fighting isn't as main stream in our country as it is abroad and some guys plow their lives into it so it's cool to see that an opportunity for additional income is a possibility, my hope still, is that combat sports gets the credit and spotlight it deserves nationally, just so that fighters can actually earn a decent living off of it. Yes I'll register for Fight to Fame no doubt, yet I do have one request though … I'd like to give one of the judges a stone-cold-stunner or a tombstone pile driver, hehehe,” laughs Gary.

Fight to Fame is a new reality show concept based on a blockchain, movies and sport.

The show is designed to create Hollywood stars out of real-life combat sports athletes

using crypto currency (blockchain) to regulate and purchase within the show.

The competition will see fighters enter a reality television show where they will be subjected to several assessments including stunt work, acting training, etc.

The winners from these shows will then have the opportunity to earn a role in a Hollywood movie production and open bigger doors than just that of the fight game.

For more details, visit fight2fame.com. - Julian Kiewietz

@juliankiewietz