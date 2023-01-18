Gerrie Coetzee was a special human being, according to the late Muhammad Ali

Cape Town — As Gerrie Coetzee's family are preparing to lay him to rest, there were some comforting words from world boxing luminaries in America. The US had a special place in Coetzee's heart because he was crowned WBA world heavyweight champion in front of 1 200 South African fight fans who had made the trip to Ohio for the title fight.

Also, Coetzee's daughter Tana was unexpectedly born the day after he became world champion on 24 September 1983. His wife Rina, and son Gerhard were ringside the night before for the historic bout. Leading the chorus from the US was a sorrowful Khalilah Ali, wife of 'The Greatest', the late Muhammad Ali. Last January, Khalilah Ali visited Coetzee in Cape Town, where he resided. "Muhammad said Gerrie was a special human being," Khalilah Ali told Independent Media. "On one occasion, we were all surprised when Ali said Gerrie could come into the dressing room while he was preparing for a world title bout.

"That was special and showed the esteem in which Ali held Gerrie. "Ali was touched by Gerrie's passive resistance to Apartheid in South Africa. That was something he could identify with. "Ali was touched when he heard about black boxing fans supporting Gerrie in South Africa at the height of Apartheid. It was unheard of for blacks to support a white boxer.

"What really melted Ali's heart was that Gerrie had personal contact with President Nelson Mandela. It confirmed what Ali had said about Gerrie being a special human being." Former world champ Mike Weaver said Coetzee was a graceful opponent. He fought Coetzee for the WBA title at Sun City in 1980 and won via a 13th-round KO. “I was sorry to hear the news of Gerrie’s passing,” said Weaver. “My memories of him, and of that fight, are that he was very tough, and the fight was very tough!

"It was a hard fight for me. He was a very hard puncher. "The day after the fight, he came to my hotel room and he shook my hand, telling me I was tough and a good world champion. He also said that whenever he hit a person with his right hand the way he hit me, they would be done ... "He told me to have a safe flight back home and then he said he would have to pay the $5 000 bet he had had on the fight,” he laughed.

Kenddrie Utuk, the US-based Nigerian-born filmmaker, is heading up the production of 'Against All Odds', a biopic on the life and times of Coetzee. He said the film will give Coetzee and their family name the honour that it is due. "Your story will spread your name far and wide and tell of a gentle man who touched his people’s hearts and souls in boxing parlance, one pound at a time," said Utuk. "From Nelson Mandela to Muhammad Ali, to his fellow South African boxers, Gerry touched the lives of so many. Yet, after all the lights have gone out, and the fans have gone home, this gentle giant, eased back into the comfort of retirement and reminisced on his past experiences living as a champion.

"We called him the 'Boksburg Bomber', a name that would describe this gentle soul, this 'Champion of the People', this hero, my friend. "Having accepted both love and hate, generosity and greed, loyalty and dishonour, passion and pain, this gentle soul came into all of our lives and made a difference." South Africa's world-famous filmmaker Koos Roets, who will be heading up the production of 'Against All Odds' said, despite Coetzee's marvellous fistic achievements, he remained humble and unspoilt by the passage of time.

"I had the great honour of meeting and getting to know this great man intimately," said Roets. "I was amazed at the gentleness, kindness, and humbleness of the once heavyweight boxing champion of the world. "During this time there was never ever a sign of an ego. "Gerrie was absolutely one of a kind and as his doctor said after him winning a fight with both hands broken: 'Definitely not of the human kind'.

"To that, I fully agree. "He was one of our country’s greatest heroes. His legacy won’t be touched by the passage of time." Coetzee's funeral service will be held on Friday at the Dutch Reformed Church in Bloubergstrand (3pm).